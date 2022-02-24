Wendy Williams Allegedly Fires Management Team After Being Replaced by Sherri Shepherd

Instagram TV

Aside from reportedly firing her longtime manager Bernie Young and her crisis manager Howard Bragman, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host is seeking legal action over her firing from her daytime show.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly letting her management team go. If a new report is to be believed, the talk show queen has fired her longtime manager Bernie Young and her crisis manager Howard Bragman after "The Wendy Williams Show" slot was replaced by Sherri Shepherd's new show.

A source told The Sun on Wednesday, February 23, "Bernie and Howard are out. They don't even have a way to get in contact with her." The insider went on to say, "No one has no way to get in contact with Wendy, she doesn't even have her own phone anymore."

The so-called inside source went on to detail that Howard, who was never hired by Wendy herself, was brought on by the show's production company Debmar Mercury in September just days after the 57-year-old host was transported to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The informant went on to add that Bernie was hired back in 2019 and led in large part by the production company.

Another source spilled to the outlet that Wendy is now in good hands with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who is caring for his mother with guidance from the TV personality's ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. "Her son is doing a great job with her, taking care of her and getting her the help she needs," said the insider.

"Kevin Jr has Power of Attorney, but his dad is helping him manage what that means he needs to do," the informant added. "He's young, and because of everything going on, Wendy isn't opposed to having her ex-husband help her."

Meanwhile, a separate source told Radar that Wendy is "considering legal action against her producers." The insider claimed, "Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn't right and Wendy isn't going to take this. She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd."

"Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back," the source explained. "If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool."

It's also reported that Wendy is going to do things like Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly after their sudden firing. "Wendy has been reading the news where Chris Cuomo is suing CNN for $60 million and Megyn Kelly got $60 million when she was kicked out of NBC," said the insider.

"Knowing Wendy, she will think she can get the same amount too," the source continued. "This is going to get ugly. She was hired because of her big mouth, well now that big mouth is going to bite the hand that fed her."

The reports came one day after Wendy denied her publicist and manager crisis Howard's claims that she's "incredibly grateful" after Sherri was confirmed to officially take over "The Wendy Williams Show" slot. On February 22, Wendy released a statement that read, "Mr. Bragman, Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely, I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury." She concluded, "Again, Thanks for your continuing concern and support."