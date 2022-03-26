 
 

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker previously trolls the 'Eazy' rapper after Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine snubbed the latter at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

AceShowbiz - The Game and 50 Cent's reignited feud was intense. When roasting Fiddy over his upside down performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the "Eazy" rapper claimed his friend-turned-foe's girlfriend Cuban Link sent him a topless photo.

On Friday, March 25, The Game shared on Instagram a picture of Fiddy's head on a rotisserie chicken. He also attached a screenshot of a DM that was allegedly from Cuban, whose real name is Jamira Haines. It included her topless photo, her phone number and a message that read, "video girl?? Keep in mind."

Alongside the post, 50 Cent wrote, "Hit [Swizz Beatz] & [Timbaland] ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz…." He added, "Oh' n tell ya girl stay out my DM's… if she don't want her man over weight, fat as f**k hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl… come to @thenuminati #LeaveMeAloneImBingeWatchingPower."

The post didn't go unnoticed by Cuban. Turning to Twitter, the model argued, ".. Naaa what, not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a ' ViDeO giRl !! You irrelevant f**king bozo .. You thought you ate with that one .."

Prior to that, 50 Cent poked fun at The Game after Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine snubbed the latter at a Los Angeles Lakers game. "[Laughing emoji] LOL The Man didn't even look at him," Fiddy wrote. "Get this guy out of here 50 wrote the records. LMFAO."

Pissed off by the jab, The Game commented, "N***a, I ain't even see Mr. Burns." He went on to explain, "[And] if you wrote my records... write you one today & put it out n***a !!! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tank tops [lollipop emoji] .. you a actor, n that's why you ran to tv... give us season 2 of that Tommy bulls**t & leave this rap s**t to n***as who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n***a !!! #HeGoneDeleteThisCommentInTheCar."

