The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker previously trolls the 'Eazy' rapper after Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine snubbed the latter at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Game and 50 Cent's reignited feud was intense. When roasting Fiddy over his upside down performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the "Eazy" rapper claimed his friend-turned-foe's girlfriend Cuban Link sent him a topless photo.

On Friday, March 25, The Game shared on Instagram a picture of Fiddy's head on a rotisserie chicken. He also attached a screenshot of a DM that was allegedly from Cuban, whose real name is Jamira Haines. It included her topless photo, her phone number and a message that read, "video girl?? Keep in mind."

Alongside the post, 50 Cent wrote, "Hit [Swizz Beatz] & [Timbaland] ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz…." He added, "Oh' n tell ya girl stay out my DM's… if she don't want her man over weight, fat as f**k hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl… come to @thenuminati #LeaveMeAloneImBingeWatchingPower."

The post didn't go unnoticed by Cuban. Turning to Twitter, the model argued, ".. Naaa what, not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a ' ViDeO giRl !! You irrelevant f**king bozo .. You thought you ate with that one .."

Prior to that, 50 Cent poked fun at The Game after Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine snubbed the latter at a Los Angeles Lakers game. "[Laughing emoji] LOL The Man didn't even look at him," Fiddy wrote. "Get this guy out of here 50 wrote the records. LMFAO."

Pissed off by the jab, The Game commented, "N***a, I ain't even see Mr. Burns." He went on to explain, "[And] if you wrote my records... write you one today & put it out n***a !!! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tank tops [lollipop emoji] .. you a actor, n that's why you ran to tv... give us season 2 of that Tommy bulls**t & leave this rap s**t to n***as who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n***a !!! #HeGoneDeleteThisCommentInTheCar."