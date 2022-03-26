 
 

Triple H Announces Wrestling Retirement After Suffering Heart Failure

During a new interview, the 14-time world champion WWE star vows that he will 'never wrestle again' and reveals that he has a defibrillator in his chest following a medical procedure.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Triple H has announced his decision to hang up his belt. In a new interview, the WWE star revealed that he is retiring from wrestling after he underwent a medical procedure due to heart failure.

In the Friday, March 25 episode of ESPN's "First Take", the 52-year-old athlete told Stephen A. Smith, "As far as in ring, which I get [asked about] a lot, I'm done." He added, "I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV."

The professional wrestler then recalled having viral pneumonia where his lungs "were inflamed." He said, "As the next couple days went on, when I got home it got increasingly worse. My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up and I went and got checked."

"I had fluid in my lungs, I had some fluid around my heart," Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, continued. "So they followed up on it, did an EKG and an echo and everything." Upon learning the results of his tests, he was told to rush to the hospital. "By the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22," he shared, "I was in heart failure. Bad."

The next morning, Triple H noted that his ejection fraction was down to 12 ahead of his heart catheterization procedure. "[I was] sort of at the one-yard line of where you need to be…or where you don't want to be, really, for your family and your future," said the 14-time world champion.

Triple H later pointed out that his health scare made him reevaluate what was important to him as a father of three. "Suddenly, I come home, I'm a little bit sick and [then] their dad who is strong always suddenly is in the hospital," he said.

"I don't know if they understood the consequences of it," Triple H said, noting that the severity of his heart problems was not lost on him. "There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'This is it. Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow."

