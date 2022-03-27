Multiple Oscar Nominees Who Surprisingly Have Never Won Any

VectorStock Movie

These talented Hollywood actors and actresses unexpectedly have never taken home an award from the Academy Awards despite being nominated numerous times over the years.

AceShowbiz - For actors and actresses, winning an Oscar is indeed like a dream come true as it puts them on the greatest spotlight they could imagine. However, there is only a limited number of Oscars available for the great actors who appear in award-worthy movies each year.

As a result, some talented actors have lost the trophy to other stars despite their critically acclaimed performances. Even more upsetting is the fact that some of these actors have been nominated multiple times, but didn't even win one.

Ahead of this year's Academy Awards to be held on Sunday, March 27, let's take a look at some fan-favorite actors and actresses with multiple nominations over the years who surprisingly have never bagged the coveted prize.

1. Robert Downey Jr. WENN/FayesVision Robert Downey Jr. is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor. The actor, who is known for his work in the "Iron Man" films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned his first Oscar nod in 1993 for Best Actor for playing Charlie Chaplin in "Chaplin". Sixteen years later, Robert picked up his second nod. In 2009, the "Avengers: Endgame" star was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Hollywood satire "Tropic Thunder". He lost the awards to Al Pacino and Heath Ledger, respectively.

2. Laura Linney WENN/Joseph Marzullo Laura Linney has had three Oscar nominations in her acting career. The veteran actress was nominated for Best Actress in 2001 for her work in "You Can Count on Me". However, she lost it to Julia Roberts. In 2005, the two-time Golden Globe winner was up for Best Supporting Artist for "Kinsey" before the award went to Cate Blanchett. Then in 2008, the 58-year-old actress scored a Best Actress nomination for "Savages" but Marion Cotillard took home the award.

3. Ryan Gosling WENN/DyD Fotografos Despite being nominated two times, Ryan Gosling has never bagged an Oscar. The 41-year-old actor was first nominated for Best Actor in 2007 for his role in "Half Nelson" but he lost out to Forest Whitaker. Ten years later, Ryan got his second nod for portraying Sebastian Wildan in "La La Land" before it went to Casey Affleck. The enchanting film, in the meantime, scored a whopping 14 nominations in total and nabbed six awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

5. Naomi Watts WENN/Avalon As for Naomi Watts, she has been nominated for Best Actress two times but never took home a statuette. In 2004, the actress received a nomination for her role in "21 Grams" before she lost it to Charlize Theron. Naomi picked up her second nod nearly a decade later. She got her second nod in 2013 for her performance as Maria Belon in "The Impossible". Unfortunately, she failed to bring home the award as it went to Jennifer Lawrence.

6. Scarlett Johansson WENN/FayesVision In 2020, Scarlett Johansson earned her first two Oscar nominations. At the time, the actress, who is best known for playing Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe, was nominated for Best Actress for her work in "Marriage Story". She also scored Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Jojo Rabbit". However, the award for Best Actress went to Renee Zellweger. In the meantime, Scarlett's "Marriage Story" co-star Laura Dern took home the award for Best Actress in Supporting Role.

7. Tom Cruise WENN/Mario Mitsis Though Tom Cruise has won three Golden Globe Awards, he has never bagged an Oscar despite having a trio of nominations in his acting career. He was first recognized in the Best Actor category in 1990 for his performance in "Born on the Fourth of July" but was passed over in favor of Daniel Day-Lewis. Nearly a decade later, Tom was nominated for Best Actor for "Jerry Maguire" before he lost it to Geoffrey Rush. Then in 2000, he got a nod again for Best Supporting Actor for "Magnolia" but Michael Caine took it home.

8. Saoirse Ronan WENN/Avalon Saoirse Ronan has four Oscars nominations so far in her short acting career but has yet to win. The then-rising actress earned her first nod in 2008, at the age of 13, for her performance in "Atonement". However, she lost it to Tilda Swinton. Her following three nominations were for Best Actress for her leading roles in "Brooklyn", "Lady Bird" and "Little Women". In addition to her Oscar nominations, she took home her first Golden Globe Award for her work in "Lady Bird", and has had three Golden Globe nominations and five BAFTA nominations.

10. Annette Bening WENN/Joseph Marzullo Aside from Michelle Williams, Annette Bening also has been nominated four times. Her first was for Best Supporting Actress for "The Grifters" in 1991, which she lost to Whoopi Goldberg. Her next three were all for Best Actress, first for "American Beauty" in 1999, "Being Julia" in 2004 and "The Kids Are All Right" in 2010. Hilary Swank bested her for both of the first two and Natalie Portman beat her out for the honor the fourth time.

12. Ian McKellen WENN/Lia Toby Ian McKellen hasn't gotten golden recognition from the Academy despite his two nominations. The actor, who is known for his role as Gandalf in "Lord of the Rings" film and Magneto in "X-Men" movies, first earned his Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1998. At the time, Ian was nominated for his role in "Gods and Monsters" but he lost to Roberto Benigni. Later in 2001, the 82-year-old actor was up for Best Supporting Actor for playing Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring". Sadly, Jim Broadbent took home the prize.

13. Will Smith WENN/Avalon Will Smith, one of the most respected Hollywood actors, has also never won an Oscar. His role as a boxer in Michael Mann's film "Ali" got him his first nomination in the Best Actor category at the 2002 Academy Awards, which he lost to Denzel Washington. Will was nominated again in 2007 for "The Pursuit of Happyness" but the award went to Forest Whitaker. This year, he has secured Best Actor and Best Motion Picture nomination for his work in "King Richard".

14. Glenn Close WENN/Avalon Glenn Close holds the record of the actress who has received the most Oscar nominations without having ever won. The actress has received a grand total of eight nominations, four Best Supporting Actress nods for "The World According to Garp" in 1983, "The Big Chill" in 1984, "The Natural" in 1985 and "Hillbilly Elegy" in 2021 and four Best Actress nominations for "Fatal Attraction" in 1988, "Dangerous Liaisons" in 1989, "Albert Nobbs" in 2012 and "The Wife" in 2019. However, Glenn isn't desperate to net an Oscar after eight nominations. "First of all, I don't think I'm a loser," she said last year. "Who in that category is a loser? You're there, you're five people honored for the work that you've done by your peers. What's better than that? And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, 'Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, 'Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It's not what it's about."

15. Bradley Cooper WENN/Avalon Bradley Cooper has been nominated nine times in various categories but no win so far. He was nominated for Best Actor for his works in "Silver Linings Playbook", "American Sniper" and "A Star Is Born". He was also up for Best Supporting Actor nod for "American Hustle". Aside from that, he was nominated in Best Picture for producing "American Sniper", "A Star Is Born", "Joker" as well as "Nightmare Alley" and Best Adapted Screenplay for "A Star Is Born". During an interview in 2020, Bradley called the film industry awards "meaningless." He said, "That awards season stuff is a real test. It's set up to foster that mentality. It's quite a thing to work through and it's completely devoid of artistic creation. It's ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It's very interesting and utterly meaningless."