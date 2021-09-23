 
 

Triple H 'Deeply Grateful' as He's Recovering From Cardiac Event

The WWE star whose real name is Paul Levesque assures fans he is 'doing well' as he is recuperating after undergoing 'a successful procedure' following a cardiac event.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Triple H has thanked everyone for their support after he suffered a cardiac event.

The WWE legend - whose real name is Paul Levesque - is continuing to recover after it was revealed earlier this month that he'd undergone a procedure following the incident, which was caused by a "genetic issue."

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night (21Sep21), he wrote, "I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life."

"Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!). See you soon. (sic)"

It's the first time the 52-year-old star - who serves as the company's Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development and also runs the NXT 2.0 brand - has spoken out since the incident was revealed.

Earlier this month, WWE said in a statement, "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event."

"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Plenty of his current and former co-workers sent messages of support after the news broke.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley said, "Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips!"

NXT star Franky Monet posted the prayer hands emoji and added, "Sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH."

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo - who left WWE earlier this year - wrote, "Stay strong Sir @Triple H. (sic)"

While Omos - who worked with Triple H at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida before being called up to WWE's "Raw" brand - tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery!!"

The wrestling legend is sure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his own right one day, while he's already been honoured as a member of D-Generation X in 2019, and he boasts 14 world championship reigns, as well as runs with the Intercontinental, European and tag team titles.

His is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and he won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997.

