Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin Call for End of 'Women on Women Drama': 'It's So Sad'

Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin discussed the importance of supporting fellow women. In a new episode of Hailey's YouTube series "Who's in My Bathroom?", the two ladies talked about the biggest challenge they have faced as a woman in the industry.

"I just feel like there's a barrier in general when women meet each other of kind of like, 'Are we competition?' I think that's so sad," Emily said. "And I don't blame women at all for doing that. I think it's, like, how we are trained to be. But I just think that I would like that to change. It's one of the reasons that I wrote my book ['My Body']."

Hailey couldn't agree more. "I feel like people really perpetuate women-on-women drama and women competing against each other and fighting with each other," the 25-year-old fellow catwalk beauty responded.

"And I've just always really felt like there's enough space for everybody. There's enough room for everybody to thrive, and we're so much more powerful when we're just supporting each other," the wife of Justin Bieber continued.

Emily went on to note that it would be a better place if women build each other up than tear each other down. "I feel like that's what we as women have to do all the time is remind ourselves like, 'You have your world, you have all these wonderful things. Just because you see somebody else doing their thing doesn't mean you have to compete,' " she explained.

Prior to this, Hailey touched on the topic in an interview with V magazine. "Young girls and women can and will take over the world as long as we love ourselves and love and support one another!" she said at the time. "We should all strive to 'level up' by lifting each other up."