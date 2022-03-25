Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries About Her 'Inspirational' Journey Is in the Works

Instagram TV

According to Time Studios, the 'Sweetest Pie' raptress' forthcoming documentary series that focuses on her 'powerful' story will feature 'rare archival footage and fresh verite video.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is getting closer to getting her very own docuseries. The upcoming documentary series, which will be produced by Roc Nation and Time Studios, will focus on the "Sweetest Pie" raptress' "inspirational" journey.

According to a press release, the docuseries will cover personal as well as career milestones and "touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career." It will also feature a slew of "rare archival footage and fresh verite video" that gives audiences a glimpse of the "Hot Girl Summer" femcee's upbringing.

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world," said Time Studios' co-head of documentary, Loren Hammonds, in a statement. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before."

Loren went on to state that Megan's story "is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable." Loren gushed, "We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact."

Time noted that the company had worked with Megan before when she was named one of the annual Time 100 in 2020. One year earlier, the "Savage" raptress signed a management deal with Roc Nation.

"Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it's a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism," said Perez, Roc Nation's CEO. "Her journey is inspirational and we're proud to have partnered with Time Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs."

Executive producers on the project are Hammonds, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck from Time Studios. Also executive producing the forthcoming series are Desiree Perez and Lori York from Roc Nation. A release date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

The news of Megan's upcoming docuseries came just days after she was involved in a heated social media exchange with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, following the countersuit filing over her project "Something for Thee Hotties" dispute. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?"

In response to Megan's online rant, the label's CEO Carl Crawford took to his Instagram account to hit back at the femcee. "Aye y'all believe that Bulls**t all y'all want to ...ion got Twitter fingers so I'm not bout to type s**t all day," he stated, "But I promise everything said about me about that matter is a lie."

"This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f**ked the whole industry including her best friend n***a [facepalm emoji]," Carl said. Though he didn't elaborate his claim, he's likely referring to Tory Lanez, whom Megan accused of shooting her in the leg during a 2020 altercation.