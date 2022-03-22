Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Instagram Music

When hitting back at her record label as well as its CEO Carl Crawford on social media, the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper insists that 'Something for Thee Hotties' should be counted as an album per their previous contract.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a countersuit filed by her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment over her last project "Something for Thee Hotties" dispute. Making use of social media, the "Sweetest Pie" rapper slammed the label as well as its CEO, Carl Crawford.

"Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y'all in court," the "Savage" raptress tweeted on Monday, March 21. Hours earlier, the hip-hop star addressed the countersuit, which was filed earlier that day. "First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?" she wrote.

Megan added that she's speaking out about the suit, which claimed her 2021 project "Something for Thee Hotties" wasn't an album and shouldn't be counted toward their contractual agreement, because she's "tired of being painted the BAD GUY 24/7". She also claimed Carl "put his jewelry and chains" on an expense report of money the label spent on her. "Lord free me from this joke a** label," she noted.

Later, Megan labeled Carl a "powder head" who was "hiding behind" music executive J. Prince. "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping a**! You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F**KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE," she said.

"Carl you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking s**t to me like I got yo f**king money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS NOT RICH," Megan alleged. She went on to say, "Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID."

The "Hot Girl Summer" raptress stressed further that "Something for Thee Hotties" should be counted as an album per their previous contract. "Also, how can I owe you any of MY money out side of music when your team can't even provide ACTUAL statements of what i owe…," she fumed.

Megan then accused Carl, "You also haven't PAID ME since 2019. Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it's not? Jokes." In another tweet, the femcee touched on her Roc Nation deal as saying, "People love bringing up roc nation like hell yeah my team is great am I supposed to have a bad one?… and what abt it b***h."

Last month, Megan, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, slapped the company with a suit of her own, claiming "Something for Thee Hotties" was indeed an album. She insisted that the project "clearly meets the definition of 'Album' under the recording agreement because it is not less than forty-five (45) minutes in length."

"There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an 'Album' other than total run time of the album," the suit added. "As such, 'Something for Thee Hotties' satisfies her 'Minimum Recording Commitment' for the second option period of the agreement. To protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices, Pete has been forced to bring this action to seek a declaratory judgment to that effect."

However, Carl and 1501 label stated in the countersuit that the project "is a compilation of older material made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings." The paperwork also claimed the project "contains 29 minutes of what it classifies as new material from Megan Thee Stallion, and that it was described in the music press as a compilation record of archival materials and some new recordings."

Upon learning of the countersuit, Megan's attorney Brad Hancock said in a statement, "This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan's album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible." The attorney added, "We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse."