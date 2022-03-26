Brandy's Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her Over Unfair Firing

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Brandy found herself in another legal trouble as she was hit with a lawsuit filed by none other than her former housekeeper. According to a new report, the unidentified housekeeper accused the singer of firing her just because of her age.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the housekeeper, who is over 60 years old, said that she was fired in February. She claimed that the singer no longer wanted an "older" caretaker.

Through the lawsuit, the housekeeper is seeking $250,000 in damages after she allegedly failed to pay for her last two days of work and never allowed her to take legally required breaks. Additionally, she said she earned $125 per day cleaning up her Calabasas home over the last 20 years.

A rep for the "Have You Ever" singer denied the accusation. "We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers," the rep said in a statement.

This wasn't the only lawsuit that was filed this year against Brandy. Back in January, she and her stylist Ashley Sean Thomas were sued by fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov over the alleged disappearance of a $45,000 ring. Mambetov claimed Thomas asked her last year about borrowing clothes and jewelry for Brandy's appearance at the American Music Awards.

Mambetov allegedly gave Thomas several outfits and a Dreamboule Big Bang Diamond Ring, the latter of which was never returned. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the 18-karat rose gold ring was last seen on a piano in Brandy's home.

Brandy, however, denied wearing anything from Mambetov to the AMAs. "Brandy never saw the ring and has no knowledge of it ever being in her presence. It was never a part of her look for the event," the singer's rep insisted at the time.