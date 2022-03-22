Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Instagram Music

The 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO's post arrives after the 'WAP' hitmaker slams the label in a series of tweets in response to its countersuit over contract dispute.

AceShowbiz - The feud between Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501 Certified Entertainment is only heating up. In response to Megan's online rant against him, the label's CEO Carl Crawford takes to his Instagram account to hit back at the femcee.

In a post on Monday, March 21, Carl wrote on Instagram Stories, "Aye y'all believe that Bulls**t all y'all want to ...ion got Twitter fingers so I'm not bout to type s**t all day." He added, "but I promise everything said about me about that matter is a lie."

Carl went on to insist that "the truth will be out soon enough," adding, "Defamation claim in the way." Not stopping there, he made a scathing allegation of his own against the Hot Girl Summer in another post.

"This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f**ked the whole industry including her best friend n***a [facepalm emoji]," he said. Carl didn't elaborate his claim, but he's likely referring to Tory Lanez, whom Megan accused of shooting her in the leg during a 2020 altercation.

Carl's post arrived after Megan slammed 1501 Certified Entertainment in response to its countersuit over contract dispute. "Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y'all in court," the "Savage" raptress tweeted on Monday.

"First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?" she later wrote in another tweet.

The award-winning rapper also noted that she's speaking out about the suit, which claimed her 2021 project "Something for Thee Hotties" wasn't an album and shouldn't be counted toward their contractual agreement, because she's "tired of being painted the BAD GUY 24/7". She also accused Carl of putting "his jewelry and chains" on an expense report of money the label spent on her.

"Lord free me from this joke a** label," she noted. "Greedy a** men," she added, before begging, "Let me gooo lol."

Megan also claimed that Carl was popping pills, saying, "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping a**! You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F**KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind [J. PRINCE]."