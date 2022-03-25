 
 

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Sex of Their Baby on the Way

The former 'Counting On' stars took to their social media accounts to announce back in February that they are expecting a child after Jill suffered a miscarriage last October.

AceShowbiz - Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard had shared more details about her pregnancy. On Wednesday, March 23, the happy couple announced on their blog the gender of their baby on the way.

Not only revealing their baby's sex, the former "Counting On" stars also shared when Jill's due date is. "We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated," the post read.

Alongside the announcement, The family of four also posed with blue balloons that read "baby." They went on to share, "We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation."

However, the delay turned out to be "a blessing in disguise" as "by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break." The couple explained, "This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!"

Jill and her husband shared on March 10 that they both tested positive for COVID-19. "Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!" the "19 Kids and Counting" alum wrote on Instagram. "With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped."

"Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!" she added.

The couple announced back in February that they are expecting a child after Jill suffered a miscarriage last October. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the parents, who share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, wrote. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

