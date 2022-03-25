Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Instagram Music

The former 'The Hills' star says that she believes she 'was a potential rival' for the 'Poker Face' hitmaker when detailing how the latter 'pulled the cord' on her career in the music industry.

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag has gotten candid about how her stalled music career was ruined by Lady GaGa. In a new interview, the former "The Hills" star accused the "Paparazzi" hitmaker of stealing her song and sabotaging her career in the music industry.

"[RedOne, a producer] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him [sic] and Lady GaGa ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing," the "Laguna Beach" alum revealed during this week's episode of the "Unpopular with Jacques Peterson" podcast. She further noted that RedOne produced a demo of her singing "Fashion" which Lady GaGa wrote.

Heidi recalled, "He was like, 'I just need to get the consent of the writer.' And so I just thought Lady GaGa was a writer because she was a writer on the song." She added, "And he was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut 'Fashion' with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.' And [Lady GaGa was] like, 'Great. Sure, she can have that song.' So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under."

Then, Lady GaGa recorded her version of the single for the "Confessions of a Shopaholic" soundtrack. "It's hard because people are like, 'I love Lady GaGa!' And I'm like, 'I'm sure she's great but I have not had the best encounter with her,' " Heidi alleged. "She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn't work with him anymore if I kept working with him."

Heidi continued, "And he's like, 'I'm sorry. She's my writing partner for huge things.' " The 35-year-old TV personality went on to unveil, "We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord."

While the "Poker Face" hitmaker has yet to publicly address Heidi's claims, Heidi further alleged that the pair's early careers had the potential to compete against one another. "I was in the studio with her producer before she came out, so I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and [thought] 'if he takes Heidi, that's taking my magic,' " said the reality star.

"[RedOne] wrote 'Just Dance' for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it," Heidi reasoned. She went on to point out, "So, of course, she's not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing."