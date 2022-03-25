 
 

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim
Instagram
Music

Dyryk urges the female rapper to 'stop tryna pull this fictitious fueled empathy card for sales' by claiming her male collaborators gave her a 'difficult' time in clearing her new album.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black's producer went on a rant against Latto (Mulatto). After the femcee claimed a male rapper gave her a "difficult" time in clearing her new album, "777", Dyryk accused her of trying to "assassinate" the "ZEZE" spitter.

Dyryk publicly called out Latto on Thursday, March 24. Taking to his Instagram Story, he argued, "Let me fill you in on what this bulls**t with @latto777 is all about. She asked for a feature a while back. We charged her our normal rate and she wanted a swap."

"Since her verse won't really do anything for us, we asked for a swap for our female artist and charged her substantially less. She declined and said she was going to not use the record," he added. "Out of the blue she decided to accept a higher fee and still not offer a swap for our artist."

Talk about empowering fellow female rapper. Now she's on some bulls**t that she was made uncomfortable And holding up your album? I know you're not talking about us. You were on your diva s**t when no one is getting in the car playing your records," Dyryk continued fuming. "You're whole album had legal issues (I'm on the email chain) stop tryna pull this fictitious fueled empathy card for sales."

  See also...

Dyryk concluded his post by writing, "You try to Assassinate my brothers character, I'm gonna destroy yours." In another snap, he noted, "And Thats why she won't say a name. She's full of s**t. She knows if she keeps things general and up for assumption she's gonna get her pity party."

When speaking to "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show, Latto dissed her male collaborators because "it's been difficult to deal with these men... They don't know how to keep it business." She further explained, "I'm just keeping it 100. It's a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won't respond to a DM."

The "B***h From Da Souf" raptress didn't drop a name in the interview. However, fans have since speculated that she was talking about Kodak. It prompted him to set the record straight on Twitter, saying, "That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie. I See Y'all Steady Reachin Lol… Shawty Ain't Even Say A N***a Name On Dat S**t. Ion Know Why Tf Y'all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket. I'm Too Fly Fa Dat S**t Homie."

You can share this post!

Couple Praises Tom Hanks for Officiating Their Wedding: 'There's a Level of Comfort'

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career
Related Posts
Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Declares He'll Love All of His Children Equally Despite Being Upset for Expecting a Girl

Kodak Black Declares He'll Love All of His Children Equally Despite Being Upset for Expecting a Girl

Most Read
Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM
Music

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: LL Cool J Lights Up Stage, Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer in Face

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: LL Cool J Lights Up Stage, Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer in Face

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Take Top Honor - See Winner List

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Take Top Honor - See Winner List

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

Harry Styles Announces Release Date of New Album's 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Announces Release Date of New Album's 'Harry's House'

BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the Grammys

BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the Grammys

Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad

Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim