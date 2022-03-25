Couple Praises Tom Hanks for Officiating Their Wedding: 'There's a Level of Comfort'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The groom, Tyson, describes the Oscar-winning actor as 'like a best friend that you've known forever' after the bride, Krisna Poznik, sent a letter asking the 'Sully' star to officiate their wedding.

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks just couldn't miss a wedding celebration. Having photobombed a bridal party in a Pittsburgh area, the Oscar-winning actor officiated a couple's wedding ceremony in Bellevue.

Over the weekend, Tom played his role as an ordained minister to help Tyson and Krisna Poznik make their union official. Gushing about the "Bridge of Spies" star, the groom said, "He's such a great guy, there's a level of comfort, he just seems like a best friend that you've known forever."

While often times Tom's presence at a wedding was a chance encounter, Krisna specifically asked for the 65-year-old to officiate her wedding. And much to the pair's surprise, he said yes.

"We knew that he was an ordained minister, and they were filming right in the neighborhood, so I thought, 'Hey, what does it hurt to ask?' I wrote a letter, explained who we are and we're close by, and it's always been our dream to get married at our house," recalled said. "We asked and he said yes!"

Tyson chimed in, "It just goes to show, that if you write a letter to someone who you don't expect to write back, or talk to a stranger, he did this for us and he doesn't know us, he did us a great service and enriched our lives."

It was such a big deal that their son couldn't help telling everyone about Tom's involvement in his parents' nuptials. "His teacher came out and said, 'I know he's a truthful kid, but did this really happen?' " Krisna shared.

In return for his favor, the couple told "Pittsburgh Today Live" that they treated him to Arsenal Cider as their beverage of choice for their wedding toast.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced of Tom photobombing a bridal party on Saturday, March 19, leaving the bride, Grace Gwaltney, in "disbelief." Grace told "Good Morning America", "At first I thought it was a random person on the street just wanting to say congratulations, but when I heard, 'Hey, I'm Tom Hanks,' I immediately froze and just became speechless."

Tom is in town to film his upcoming movie "A Man Called Otto". He and his wife Rita Wilson also took pictures with staff members at a Busy Beaver store location where the movie was filmed.