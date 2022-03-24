Bravo Annonces 'RHONY' Reboot, Reveals Major Casting Shakeup for Season 14

Bravo TV

In a new interview, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen confirms that the network is 'rebooting and recast" the series for the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

AceShowbiz - There is a lot to expect for "The Real Housewives of New York City". On Wednesday, March 23, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that the network is "rebooting and recast" the series for the upcoming season.

Andy revealed that the move was in hopes of securing a more diverse group of women for the show. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY'," he said. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

He added, "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams were among the cast members for season 13. While no official casting news has been announced, Andy hinted that the show is starting from scratch.

"This is a major casting search. We're going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs - part of the search is spreading the word," he said. "And when you start from scratch, 'Beverly Hills' was a really successful season 1 cast, 'Jersey' was a really successful Season 1 cast, 'Salt Lake City' was a really successful season 1 cast."

"Those were people who were in each other's lives, who knew each other, who were relatives. That's one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, 'Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?' " he continued. "I think it will be the rainbow that is New York City. That's the goal."

The future of the ladies is still unknown, but Andy appeared to hint at a possible return for Eboni. "We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered," he said.