Leona Lewis Expecting First Child With Husband Dennis Jauch: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

Instagram Celebrity

Breaking the exciting news, the soon-to-be-mom treats her Instagram followers to a picture of herself debuting her baby bump while donning a tight black sweater dress.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch. On Wednesday, March 23, the "Bleeding Love" singer took to her Instagram account to share that she's now eating for two.

In her post, the soon-to-be-mom treated her fans to a picture of herself debuting her baby bump while donning a tight black sweater dress. "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer," so she wrote in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section with congratulatory messages. "Yasss congratulations gorgeous one!!! You're gonna be an amazing to Mumma Xxx," one comment read.

Singer Charlotte Jane added, "Aaaaaaaa!!! Congratulations." Someone else commented, "Ahhhhhhhh! Congrats lover!!!! So so so happy for you!"

"Literally just gaaaaaasped! Baaaaabes The most stunning to ever be with child! Ahhh! So much love to you and @dennisjauch!" another follower added. "Leona!!! Huge congratulations!" one other friend wrote.

Dennis also made use of his own page to share the exciting news. Posting the same picture, the German-born choreographer and creative director said that Leona's pregnancy was the "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer." He also gushed over his wife of almost three years, dubbing her "one hot a** Mama."

Back in July 2021, the No Ceilings Entertainment founder posted a heartfelt tribute to his "schatz" on social media in honor of their wedding anniversary. "I can't believe it's been 2 years since we said 'yes'!!! So much has happened since then...the world is literally upside down, but being in this with you by my side as my most stunning wife makes it all feel like a walk in the park," he wrote. "Thank you for being my ride or die through it all. It's only the beginning of our beautiful journey together."

The couple has been together since 2012. They first met on her "The Labyrinth" tour where he was one of her backup dancers. They later tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in July 2019 after dating for eight years.