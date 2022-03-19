 
 

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

The shady posts on their respective Instagram accounts arrive after the entrepreneur celebrates the 3rd birthday of her son Loyal Armani, whom she shares with the 'Do We Have a Problem?' rapper.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby and his on-and-off girlfriend Jayda Cheaves raised eyebrows after posting shady messages on their social media accounts. On Friday, March 18, Jayda took to Instagram to talk about ending.

"Everything comes to an end," she wrote on Instagram Stories," adding, "Never force it. Be happy." In another post, Jayda shared that she's "finally standing up."

An hour later, Lil Baby wrote on his own page, "When a MF think they can play wit me."

It remains to be seen what the on-and-off couple was referring to. Jayda, meanwhile, clarified in an Instagram comment underneath The Shade Room's post, "I'm [for real] y'all. Lmfao we ain't gon talk about it. y'all will see."

Fans believe that Jayda was hinting at her split from the rapper. One user tweeted, "Jayda said she's seriously done this time and i hope she is, ain't no use in wasting your baddest b***h years on anybody who isn't contributing to your peace and happiness."

However, one person was skeptical about the whole thing. "she embarrasses herself every time like at least keep it private. she'll be back with him in no time," the person said.

The shady posts arrived after Jayda celebrated the 3rd birthday of her son Loyal Armani, whom she shares with the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper, last month. For the birthday boy, she prepared a cake covered in candy and a rubber duck.

She took to her Instagram account to share some sweet photos of her and "booger." In the caption, she wrote, "Not I got a 3 year old child."

Jayda got candid about her relationship with Lil Baby in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked back in December. "There's so much tension, so many things have happened," she admitted.

"He do love me, I must say, but... it's just a lot of damage that has been done, as far as social media," Jayda explained. "So once we could get over that part, I feel like maybe we could rekindle and build another relationship."

She continued, "But as far as right now, I just feel like there's so much damage that has been done publicly to just put a Band-Aid over something and say, 'Let's just get back together.' Like, nah."

