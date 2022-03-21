Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Music

Meanwhile, the 'Encanto' soundtrack is pushed down to No. 3 after spending eight weeks in a row at No. 1 on the chart as it earns 64,000 equivalent album units.

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk scores his second chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "7220". Ending "Encanto" soundtrack's reign on the tally, the new album debuts at No. 1 in the U.S. in the week ending March 17, according to Luminate.

Durk's new set, which was released on March 11 via Alamo Records, arrives atop the chart after earning 120,500 equivalent album units. Of the number, 117,500 are SEA units, equaling 164.81 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, album sales and TEA units comprise 2,500 and 500 units respectively.

Back to the chart, Ghost's "Impera" debuts at No. 2, marking the group's career-high placing album on the chart. The album earns 70,000 units with album sales comprising 62,500. Meanwhile, the "Encanto" soundtrack is pushed down to No. 3 after spending eight weeks in a row at No. 1 with 64,000 units.

Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album" dips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 46,000 equivalent album units. This week also sees Rex Orange County scoring his second Top 5-charting album with "Who Cares?", which debuts at No. 5 with 35,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd's "The Highlights" stays steady at No. 6 with 34,000 units. Occupying No. 7 is for KING & COUNTRY's "What Are We Waiting For?". The set earns nearly 32,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind is Gunna's "DS4Ever" which descends from No. 5 to No. 8 with 31,500 units.

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is a non-mover at No. 9 with 31,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" which is stationary at No. 10 with 30,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: