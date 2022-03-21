 
 

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'
Music

Meanwhile, the 'Encanto' soundtrack is pushed down to No. 3 after spending eight weeks in a row at No. 1 on the chart as it earns 64,000 equivalent album units.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk scores his second chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "7220". Ending "Encanto" soundtrack's reign on the tally, the new album debuts at No. 1 in the U.S. in the week ending March 17, according to Luminate.

Durk's new set, which was released on March 11 via Alamo Records, arrives atop the chart after earning 120,500 equivalent album units. Of the number, 117,500 are SEA units, equaling 164.81 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, album sales and TEA units comprise 2,500 and 500 units respectively.

Back to the chart, Ghost's "Impera" debuts at No. 2, marking the group's career-high placing album on the chart. The album earns 70,000 units with album sales comprising 62,500. Meanwhile, the "Encanto" soundtrack is pushed down to No. 3 after spending eight weeks in a row at No. 1 with 64,000 units.

  See also...

Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album" dips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 46,000 equivalent album units. This week also sees Rex Orange County scoring his second Top 5-charting album with "Who Cares?", which debuts at No. 5 with 35,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd's "The Highlights" stays steady at No. 6 with 34,000 units. Occupying No. 7 is for KING & COUNTRY's "What Are We Waiting For?". The set earns nearly 32,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind is Gunna's "DS4Ever" which descends from No. 5 to No. 8 with 31,500 units.

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is a non-mover at No. 9 with 31,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" which is stationary at No. 10 with 30,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "7220" - Lil Durk" (120,500 units)
  2. "Impera" - Ghost (70,000 units)
  3. "Encanto" Soundtrack - Various Artists (64,000 units)
  4. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen" (46,000 units)
  5. "Who Cares?" - Rex Orange County (35,000 units)
  6. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (34,000 units)
  7. "What Are We Waiting For?" - for KING & COUNTRY (nearly 32,000 units)
  8. "DS4Ever" - Gunna (31,500 units)
  9. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (31,000 units)
  10. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (30,000 units)

You can share this post!

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Flaunts Unique Ring While Revealing Her Marriage to Andrew Lococo
Related Posts
Lil Durk Shuts Down Rumors About Him Having Pete Davidson Feature on New Album to 'Troll' Kanye West

Lil Durk Shuts Down Rumors About Him Having Pete Davidson Feature on New Album to 'Troll' Kanye West

Lil Durk Shares Stage With Morgan Wallen at MLK Freedom Fest

Lil Durk Shares Stage With Morgan Wallen at MLK Freedom Fest

Artist of the Week: Lil Durk

Artist of the Week: Lil Durk

A Woman Accuses Lil Durk of Fathering Her Child

A Woman Accuses Lil Durk of Fathering Her Child

Most Read
The Game Calls Out Grammys for Pulling Kanye West's Performance Due to His Beef With Trevor Noah
Music

The Game Calls Out Grammys for Pulling Kanye West's Performance Due to His Beef With Trevor Noah

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Dance in Sexy Ensembles in Colorful 'Blick Blick' Music Video

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Dance in Sexy Ensembles in Colorful 'Blick Blick' Music Video

Watch Fivio Foreign and Quavo Take Over a Nightclub in 'Magic City' Music Video

Watch Fivio Foreign and Quavo Take Over a Nightclub in 'Magic City' Music Video

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour