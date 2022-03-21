 
 

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'
WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

In a new Instagram post, which has been deleted, the 'Uncut Gems' star points out that she made the initial comments without being aware of the rapper's latest posts about Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox seemingly is having a change of heart. In a new interview, the model backtracked on her comments about Kanye West being harmless.

In a new Instagram post, which has been deleted, Julia noted that she made the comments without being aware of the rapper's latest posts. "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video," the "Uncut Gems" star reportedly clarified.

"Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!" she added. She went on to explain, "I thought this question was in reference to the music video. Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not! It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me!"

She was referring to the music video of Kanye and The Game's collaborative single "Eazy". The clip saw a claymation version of Pete being kidnapped. In the interview, the ex-girlfriend of Ye continued, "I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn't for me."

  See also...

The actress previously suggested that the "Donda" rapper is "harmless." Speaking with TMZ, she said, "No, no, no, no, Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic creative expression," she told the news outlet. "I know it's aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

The remarks arrived after Kanye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours. The company claimed that the "Gold Digger" spitter violated its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment with his post regarding Trevor Noah, Pete and D.L. Hughley.

In one of his posts, Ye claimed that he was "really concerned" the "Saturday Night Live" star would get Kim and their four children "hooked on drugs." He also blasted Trevor with a racial slur after the latter blasted him over his endless online harassment against Kim Kardashian and Pete.

"All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya," Ye captioned a screenshot of a Google search result describing Trevor as a "South African comedian." The offensive "k**n" slur replaced the original lyrics in "Kumbaya."

You can share this post!

Rapper Goonew Shot to Death at 24 in Maryland

WGA Awards 2022: 'Don't Look Up' Takes Top Honor - See Full Movie Winner List
Related Posts
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is 'Harmless' Amid Family Drama

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is 'Harmless' Amid Family Drama

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life

Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life

Julia Fox Smiles in First Outing Since Kanye West Split, Denies Crying Over Breakup

Julia Fox Smiles in First Outing Since Kanye West Split, Denies Crying Over Breakup

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return