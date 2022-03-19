The Game Calls Out Grammys for Pulling Kanye West's Performance Due to His Beef With Trevor Noah

WENN/Instagram/Judy Eddy/Instar Music

The Compton rapper alleges that the Recording Academy officials 'have at the last minute decided to pull [his 'Eazy' Collaborator] from performing on the show.'

AceShowbiz - The Game put the Grammys on blast for pulling Kanye West's performance from the 64th annual event. When defending his "Eazy" collaborator, the Compton rapper insinuated that the removal had something to do with Ye's racial slur at Trevor Noah.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 18, The Game shared a note that read, "When will all the BLACK entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc... figure it out." He added in the caption, "Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions."

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn't know it was coming," the 42-year-old added. "Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye's account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions."

"We'll just say it's all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially," he continued. "Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you're ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be."

The Game went on to note, "I say all this to say, I'M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kapernick still isn't allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair." He further shared, "GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us."

"I'm sure I'll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol," the rapper pointed out. He then concluded, "Hella s**t be a joke everywhere you turn these days… but let's keep playing their game until one day somebody WAKES us ALL the f%#! up !!!"

Kanye previously called Trevor a "k**n" for speaking against him amid his drama with Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Though so, the South African was not mad at the Yeezy designer. Instead of attacking him back, the TV host showed how much the emcee has inspired him.