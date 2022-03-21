 
 

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

The 39-year-old longtime member of the Canadian rock band reveals that there was no acute reason beyond his exit except he has changed-and the band has changed.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Will Butler has exited Arcade Fire. The longtime member of the Canadian rock band shocked his fans after announcing that he has stepped away from the group after nearly 20 years.

Will made the announcement via Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, March 19. "Hi friends- I've left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed-and the band has changed-over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.

"I'm working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I'm working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating," he added. "Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music."

"It's meaningful to be part of your lives," the multi-instrumentalist went on noting. "Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family. I'll be around! See you around!"

Arcade Fire was founded in the early 2000s by Will's brother, Win Butler. Will appeared on each of the band's studio albums, from 2004's Funeral to their latest LP, WE, which is scheduled to drop this spring.

During his time with the Grammy-winning indie band, Will played a variety of instruments for the group, including bass, synthesizers, and percussion. Alongside Win, the group currently features his wife, Régine Chassagne, as well as Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara.

Will previously did not appear on stage at recent concerts the band held at venues in New Orleans and New York City, Rolling Stone reported.

Arcade Fire's final album with Will, WE, is scheduled to be released on May 6.

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys
