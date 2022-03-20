 
 

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

The 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone' rapper, who previously revealed that he wants to have a son, is beyond excited when seeing blue confetti come out from the balloon.

  • Mar 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has at least one box to tick from his wish list. Around six months after he let out a baby fever post, the "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper revealed that he's having a son.

The 31-year-old, born DeAndre Cortez Way, broke the happy news by sharing a gender reveal video on his Instagram page. In the Saturday, March 19 post, the emcee was popping a balloon shooting blue confetti into the sky.

Delighted by the result, Soulja ran to a woman, apparently his baby mama, before he hugged and kissed her in excitement. His friends and family, meanwhile, erupted in cheers. Soulja captioned the snap by simply writing, "It's a boy !!"

Many have since congratulated the expectant father in the comment section. Fellow rapper Ludacris, on the other hand, reacted to the post by sending out a crown emoji.

The announcement came months after Soulja informed his online devotees on Twitter that he's ready for fatherhood. "I have everything I want in life except for a son," he penned on Instagram Story in September 2021. "God please bless me I've been patient."

In March that year, however, Soulja's ex-girlfriend Nia Riley accused him of causing her miscarriage with physical abuse. "We had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did," she said when speaking to Tasha K. The daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer Teddy Riley then claimed her then-boyfriend "absolutely knew I was pregnant." She noted, "I was, like, fifteen weeks."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star suggested that the incident led to her miscarriage as she lost her baby later in the same night. "I don't think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. 'Cuz truthfully, in my mind, I didn't know what to do or what I wanted to do," she confessed.

