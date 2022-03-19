 
 

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Not stopping there, the Hot Girl Summer seemingly has lost her spot as an ambassador for Riri's Savage X Fenty brand as Megan has been removed from the Savage X Fenty website.

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - It seems like some stars are distancing themselves from Megan Thee Stallion. Internet sleuths notice that both Drake and Rihanna unfollow the femcee on Instagram amid her legal drama with Tory Lanez.

Not stopping there, Megan seemingly has lost her spot as an ambassador for RiRi's Savage X Fenty brand. The "Umbrella" hitmaker reportedly has removed the Hot Girl Summer from Savage X Fenty website.

"Rihanna, Nicki, Kylie, drake unfollowed megan.. Fornite removed her song from the game and Rihanna removed her from her site.. megan thee stallion is literally over like im not even joking," a fan commented on the matter.

Also attaching some proof, someone else wrote, "Rihanna has removed her SavagexFenty collab with Megan Thee Stallion from her website and unfollowed her. Drake also has unfollowed Meg…." Someone else said, "Her trial with Tory starts soon. Wonder if the industry knows something we don't….."

However, some fans defended Meg, writing, "Her deal with SavagexFenty expired so why would she need to still be on the site? And she never followed Meg on IG. Why are y'all tryna create a narrative."

Drake and Rihanna's moves come as Megan's court case with Tory, whom she accused of shooting her in her leg back in July 2020, continues to linger. Back in February, Megan was involved in a heated online back-and-forth with DJ Akademiks as he claimed that that no DNA evidence was found on the weapon allegedly used by Tory to shoot Megan.

Upon learning of the media personality's claims, Megan took to Instagram to blast him for "lying." "I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please dont get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS," Megan wrote.

"Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet? Yall tryna win a social media campaign, this is my real life! Yall tryna get retweets spreading false narratives! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?" she went on to rant.

"Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to April 5th.. but yall will keep a lie trending.. imagine how i feel.. reliving this s**t everyday publicly. It hurts im so tired," she added.

