Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

A video of the moment the 'Super Gremlin' rapper sharing a fist-bump with Trump surfaces online after Ray J brings the formerly incarcerated star to a dinner at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club.

Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has finally met Donald Trump in person after he was pardoned by the latter. The rapper met the former president for the first time on Thursday night, March 17 at the former POTUS' Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a video which has surfaced online, the Pompano Beach native, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was seen coming to Trump's table. While the audio in the clip is difficult to decipher due to music and general background noise, Trump can be heard asking Black, "How are you?" The two then had a fist-bump.

According to Page Six, the meeting was all thanks to Ray J. The singer/songwriter was the one invited to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday evening and he brought Black as his plus-one. "It was the right thing to do," Ray said about introducing Black to Trump. "Trump pardoned him."

Black and Ray have been hanging out together after the former remade and flipped Ray's song "One Wish". "Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together," the TV personality's longtime manager and owner of DWE Talent said, "and this is just another example of his goodwill."

As for Ray's tie to Trump, it began in January when they met to discuss initiatives he wanted to execute for entrepreneurs and young business professionals, as well as to help raise awareness for various political issues he is passionate about.

"I've always admired and respected his business acumen," he told the site at the time. "Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy. We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I'm ready to get started now!"

Black was released early in January 2021 after then-President Trump commuted his sentence for his 2020 conviction as part of his last-minute pardon spree.