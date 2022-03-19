Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

WENN/Nicole Kubelka/Future Ima Celebrity

In newly-unearthed audiotape, the 'Under Siege' star, who currently lives in Russia, claims that he has worked for people in the CIA and other intelligence operatives.

AceShowbiz - Steven Seagal claimed to have ties with the CIA in a newly-unearthed audiotape. Recorded three decades ago, the bombshell recording documented the actor boasting about working for the Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence operatives.

The never-before-heard audiotape was unveiled by Paul Barresi, a private eye and fixer with a history of investigating the secrets of Hollywood's celebrity elite. In it, the martial artist also claimed to have inside knowledge regarding the death of silver screen icon Marilyn Monroe and hinted at political connections behind her death.

"Saturday night, there is going to be a one-hour special, at 8 o'clock, Channel 5… or Channel 11, The Reporters, on the death of Monroe and the possibility of political connections, etc.," a man is heard on the tape, according to Radar Online. "Both of those might be of interest to you."

Seagal responded, "Well, I'm very familiar with that stuff. Without talking into the tape recorder, I could just tell you, I'd be real surprised if he says half of what I know. I don't ever talk about what I've done-but a couple of people have an idea."

"I don't really like to talk about what I have done in the field, and I don't," he went on boasting. "You can say that I've worked for people who were in the CIA and worked for the CIA. Sure, I've worked with people like that, but I've always admired the people that can count."

"I'm very bad with numbers and times and dates," the 69-year-old continued, reportedly in a rambling-like tone. "(I'm) very bad at all that stuff. I just go on automatic pilot and I just react to everything that's happening-and afterward, I have a fairly clear recollection but it's not, you know, very exact."

Seagal added, "You've met people that are the real thing, and you look at them and you know-and none of us talk about it, you know, that I know of."

The interview was initially recorded in November 1988 for Gallery Magazine. Part of the interview was published in 2017 by Daily Mail following sexual assault allegations that were made against Seagal by actress Rae Dawn Chong and television journalist Lisa Guerrero.

Seagal, who once referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "one of the greatest living world leaders," said in 2014 that he supported Putin's annexation of Crimea. His support created controversy among Americans, who saw it as treachery to the United States.

In 2016, the "Hard to Kill" star was granted Russian citizenship while still retaining his American citizenship and has since relocated to Moscow. In May 2018, he was appointed Russia's special envoy to the U.S. He officially joined a Russian pro-Kremlin party in May 2021.

When Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine, the father of seven reportedly finalized the sale of his nearly 20-year-owned Northern California ranch.