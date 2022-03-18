'The Boys' Star Karen Fukuhara Receives Support After She's Assaulted in Anti-Asian Hate Crime

Instagram Celebrity

Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Olivia Munn and Jamie Chung are among those who send support to the 'Suicide Squad' star after she reveals she was 'struck in the head by a man … out of nowhere.'

AceShowbiz - Karen Fukuhara has become the victim of anti-Asian hate crime. The Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female of DC superhero series "The Boys" has received tons of support after she revealed her disturbing experience.

On Wednesday, March 16, Karen took to Instagram to detail the incident. "Today I was struck in the head by a man," she wrote in a series of messages. After assuring that she is "physically fine," she implored, "This s**t needs to stop. Us women, Asians and the elderly need your help."

"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," Karen continued, before detailing what went down. "I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away."

"This is the first time I've been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past," she added. "I write this, because I've had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people - people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness."

The 30-year-old once again called for action to stop anti-Asian hate crimes. "Why is this something we as 'victims' have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?" she concluded.

In the comments, Karen's "The Boys" co-stars Chace Crawford and Jack Quaid expressed their sympathy to her. "F this person!! Hope you're ok this is awful," Chace wrote, while Jack thanked her for sharing her experience and added, "I'm sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything."

Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, also commented "This pisses me off. Wish I was there…." Fellow Asian-American actress Olivia Munn chimed in, "I'm so grateful you're safe," while Jamie Chung added, "I am so sorry this happened to you and glad you are ok. I know mentally this is going to take some time to heal."