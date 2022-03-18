 
 

Adult Film Star Angelina Please Found Dead at 24 in Her Apartment After Going Missing for Days

The transgender performer is found lifeless in her flat after her neighbor and fellow porn star Aspen Brooks calls police to do a welfare check at her Las Vegas flat following her disappearance.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adult film star Angelina Please has unexpectedly passed away. The transgender performer was found lifeless in her Las Vegas apartment after she went missing for nearly a week. She was only 24 years old.

The porn actress' deceased body was discovered by police in her flat on Tuesday, March 15, per AVN. The outlet also reported that there were no signs of foul play or violence at her home. A spokesperson for the Clark County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of the model, whose real name is Francesca Elizabeth, but did not disclose any further details as it is a "pending case."

A GoFundMe started by Lonnie Montalbano, who identified herself as Angelina's sibling, is trying to raise money to bring her body home to Chicago. "This is something I never imagined having to do for my baby sister," the statement on the site read. "Francesca was loved by so many, so special in a million different ways and showed so much promise."

Lonnie wrote that their father is going to give up his cemetery plot to bury Angelina next to her grandparents. The fundraiser has drawn $20,130 of their $50,000 goal as of Thursday.

On Tuesday, Angelina's neighbor and fellow porn star Aspen Brooks tweeted out a cry for help. "If anybody has seen Angelina Please I am one of her best friends. One of her other good friend hit me up saying she's worried as well. I checked on her apartment, knocked so many times and even talked to her front office!" she tweeted. "Please get in contact w/ me if you know anything!"

Many fans encouraged her to call the police and ask them to do a welfare check at her residence. "Have you thought about doing a welfare check with the police? I know it sounds bad but we did that with my grandmother and found out she passed away in her sleep," one Twitter user replied to Aspen's tweet.

"Don't forget, you can do a missing persons report at anytime, you don't have to wait and it is best to do so as early as possible," another offered. Someone else chimed in, "Police should be able to do a welfare check and get into the apartment. At least it will mark apartment off the list."

Then on Wednesday, Aspen tweeted, "I'm at a loss for words. Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person." She continued, "One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old [red heart emoji] RIP baby girl."

Aspen Brooks via Twitter

Aspen Brooks shared the news of her neighbor and fellow porn star Angelina Please's death.

Fans were quick to send condolences and show some support. "I love you aspen," one user wrote, "This is incredibly sad to hear I really don't even know what to say I just hope you're doing okay girl. Love you and it's a tremendous loss I grieve with you."

"Ugh, so sad. She was a beautiful person inside and out," another commented. "My condolences to you, her other friends, and all her fans. Far too many in the community have gone far too soon."

