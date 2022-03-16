Chloe Bailey Bares Her Booty in Kinky Bondage-Inspired Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Have Mercy' songstress leaves very little to the imagination as she poses in a barely-there black outfit, days after sharing on Instagram pictures from her glamor photo shoot.

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has treated her social media followers to her latest spicy shoot. The actress/singer has once again heated up her Instagram page as she shared some new artistic thirst traps for her fans' viewing pleasure.

In the snaps posted on Tuesday, March 15, the 23-year-old left very little to the imagination as she posed in a kinky bondage-inspired outfit. Her black leather getup featured a barely-there bra top that gave an eyeful of her boobs, a belt and a pair of underwear.

She also sported a pair of high boots with large cut-outs around the thighs, leaving her derriere exposed as she stood sideway to the camera. In some of the images, she added a long coat in the same color. "don't go chasing waterfalls…," she captioned the snaps.

In another post uploaded several days before, Chloe showed her drastically different style as she shared some pictures from her glam photo shoot. In the shots, the one-half of Chloe x Halle oozed elegance in a long black dress with sheer fabric on the midsection and the back.

She teamed it with matching sheer gloves while she accessorized with some serious jewelry. She wrote along with the pictures, "smile for me baby."

Chloe recently fueled her dating rumors with Gunna with their Valentine's Day posts. The "You & Me" collaborators appeared to be spending the special day together as Chloe posted on her Story a video showing her walking into an apartment decorated with balloons and flowers. She also shared a picture of a bouquet of pink roses and a pink bag that were likely gifted to her by her rumored boyfriend.

Gunna, meanwhile, posted a since-deleted clip of a room featuring identical decor with a dining table being set in the middle. While Gunna later removed the footage to leave no evidence of his alleged Valentine's Day date, many have re-posted the clip as eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the couch in Gunna's video looks similar to the sofa in Chloe's apartment.

On the same night, Chloe and Gunna were pictured leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. Dressed in a short pink dress with a black coat, she walked just behind the rapper who dressed casually in a black jacket and matching pants. She also carried the flower bouquet and the small bag which she showed on her Story.