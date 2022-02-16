 
 

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Likely Spill His Sweet Treat to Her on Valentine's Day

After the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper shares and deletes an Instagram video showing a room decorated with flowers and balloons, his 'You and Me' collaborator posts a clip of an apartment with identical decor.

AceShowbiz - Gunna made this Valentine's Day extra special for Chloe Bailey. The rapper and the singer were spending the romantic holiday together despite their previous denial that they are an item.

On late Monday, February 14, the rumored couple appeared to have spilled Gunna's sweet treat to his "You & Me" collaborator. Taking to his Instagram Story, the hip-hop star shared a now-deleted clip of a room decorated with balloons and flowers with a dining table being set in the middle.

While Gunna has since removed the footage to leave no evidence of his alleged Valentine's Day date, many have re-posted the clip as eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the couch in Gunna's video looks similar to the sofa in Chloe's apartment.

Further affirming the speculation, Chloe herself posted on her Story a video showing her walking into an apartment featuring identical decor. She also shared a picture of a bouquet of pink roses and a pink bag that were likely gifted to her by her rumored boyfriend.

  See also...

Later on Tuesday, pictures emerged of Chloe and Gunna leaving BOA Steakhouse on Monday in West Hollywood, California. Dressed in a short pink dress with a black coat, she walked just behind the rapper who dressed casually in a black jacket and matching pants. She also carried the flower bouquet and the small bag which she showed on her Story.

On the same night, Chloe and Gunna released a music video for "You & Me". Directed by Spike Jordan, the clip showcases the 23-year-old songstress and the 28-year-old emcee putting on a loved-up display.

Gunna previously denied the rumors that they were dating. "We're really close friends," he told "The Breakfast Club" hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee last month, while also clarifying, "We ain't cousins."

Echoing the statement, the one-half of Chloe x Halle described the rapper as "a good friend" on Instagram Live.

