Jake Paul Offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $30M Each to Settle Their Beef in Boxing Match

The founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotion urges the rapper and the comedian to end their feud like men before 'the children get impacted by [their] antics.'

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul has proposed an interesting idea to Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Seemingly tired of the pair's drama, the YouTube star offered the comedian and the "Donda" artist $30 million each to settle their beef in a boxing match.

"I have an official offer for Kanye West and Pete Davidson," the founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions said in a clip. "I have $30 million for each of you, guaranteed, plus pay-per-view upside for a six-round boxing match."

"Let's make it happen. Let's settle this beef like men before the children get impacted by your antics," he added in the Tuesday, March 15 post. "Let's get it done. Make it happen."

Many people, however, laughed off the idea knowing the fact that Kanye is a billionaire. "Ye dont need that 30M," one person opined, with another commenting, "Yk ye ain't ganna take 30mill he worth more than that." A third replied, "Ye don't need it but he will knock skete tf out."

Kanye has been attacking Pete on social media for dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. While the "Saturday Night Live" star had mostly stayed mum, he finally confronted the "Famous" spitter after the latter confronted the SKIMS founder once again over the custody of their children.

"Yo it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she's your kids mom," so read Pete's text messages to Kanye shared by "SNL" writer Dave Sirus. "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

Kanye later asked Pete where he was, to which the funnyman savagely replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a picture of him shirtless in bed. The father of four then tried to hit back by bringing up Pete's rehab stint, writing, "Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab." However, the comic came back with another perfect response that read, "Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it."