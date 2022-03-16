'Ms. Marvel' First Trailer Introduces New MCU Superpowers

TV

While it is unlikely for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel to appear on the upcoming Disney+ series, the actress shows support for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in a post on Twitter.

AceShowbiz - Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for "Ms. Marvel", one of its highly-anticipated MCU projects. Released on Tuesday, March 15, the footage introduces fans to young hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who is a big fan of Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel.

Set to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights, the teaser features the Pakistani-American teen who writes fan-fiction. She's just an ordinary high school student, who is having a crush on a hot guy in her school while some others think she's a weirdo who wears an Avengers tee to school.

That quickly changes when she gets powers of her own. The trailer sees her transforming as she reveals that becoming a superhero feels "cosmic." However, just like what Spider-Man says, "with great power comes great responsibility." Kamala admits, "I always thought I always wanted this kind of life, but I never imagined any of this."

As for her super power, Kamala's Ms. Marvel appears to have purple constructs. It remains to be seen if she has the usual stretching abilities from the comics.

The trailer also hints at ClanDestine, who is rumored to be the villain of the series. ClanDestine is a family of super-beings that are descendants of Djinn, a race of powerful magicians from Marvel Comics.

While it is unlikely for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel to appear on the series, the actress showed support in a post on Twitter. Reacting to the trailer, Brie wrote, "You ARE a superhero, Kamala."

Brie Larson reacted to 'Ms. Marvel' trailer.

The two stars, however, have been confirmed to share screen in "The Marvels". The pair will be joined by Teyonnah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who, unlike Khan, has a tainted opinion of Captain Marvel.

The new video also reveals the premiere date for "Ms. Marvel". The series will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 8.