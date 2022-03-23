Young Dolph Murder Suspect Assaulted in Unprovoked Attack in Jail

Instagram Celebrity

Justin Johnson, who is in custody on multiple charges including first-degree murder, was suddenly punched by a fellow inmate when he was in the middle of a phone call, according to his attorney.

AceShowbiz - One of Young Dolph's suspected killers has been attacked in jail. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on multiple charges including first-degree murder, was assaulted in unprovoked attack at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail on Friday, March 18, according to his lawyer.

Justin's attorney tells TMZ that the 23-year-old, also known as Straight Drop, was punched in the middle of a phone call. He says his client was on the phone in the visitation area when a fellow inmate at 201 Poplar walked up and socked him.

Justin reportedly was not severely injured in the incident. A rep for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, confirms that there was an incident on Friday involving Justin and another inmate, but there were no reported injuries.

The spokesman called the incident an attempted fight. Currently, there is no word on a motive as the attack is still under investigation.

Justin was arrested on January 11 in Indiana for the murder of Young Dolph. On the same day, another suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, was indicted on first-degree murder, weapons possession and theft charges. On February 11, both Justin and Cornelius pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

27-year-old Shundale Barnett, a passenger of the vehicle Justin was driving, was also arrested and charged with being an "after-the-fact accessory" for reportedly helping Justin get away from the scene of the crime.

Young Dolph was fatally shot on November 17, 2021 when he visited Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies to pick up cookies for his mother. He was laid to rest on November 30 at a cemetery across from Hamilton High School, after a service at First Baptist Church Broad Street.

Recently unveiled autopsy results show that the hip-hop artist suffered 22 gunshot wounds. He was shot in his forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.