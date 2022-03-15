Kim Kardashian 'So Happy' Pete Davidson Steps Up for Her Amid Kanye West's Online Attacks

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

After the 'Saturday Night Live' star defended her in text messages to Ye, the 'Kardashians' star is reportedly 'so grateful' for the comedian's support amid all the drama with her ex.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian reportedly approves of Pete Davidson's reaction to Kanye West's recent online attacks at her over the custody of their children. After the comedian defended her in text messages to her ex-husband, the reality TV is "so grateful" that her boyfriend continues to support her amid all the drama involving the rapper.

"He's really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," a source tells E! News of Pete's role in Kim's life. "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."

"She's really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the so-called insider divulges. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough." As to how Kim reacted to Pete's back-and-forth with Ye, the source reveals, "She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."

According to Us Weekly, Pete eventually stepped in "because he couldn't take seeing Kanye continue to throw Kim under the bus anymore." A source tells the site of Pete's message to Ye, "He truly wants a one-on-one talk with Kanye and wants it to be handled privately."

"Pete and Kim continue to get harassed, and Pete's had enough of seeing Kim being made out to be the villain," the source further claims. "Pete didn't want to text Kanye, but he was pushed to the limit."

Meanwhile, MTO News begs to differ. The outlet's source claims Kim is "disgusted" by Pete's very public responses to Kanye. "Kim is horrified by what's going on between Pete and Kanye," the source says.

According to the supposed insider, the SKIMS founder wants "peace" with her estranged husband, not a social media war. "It was all too much," the source says, adding that the mother of four found it "disrespectful" that "[Pete] is talking about [Kim] like a piece of meat" and that Kim's reaction to Pete and Kanye's fight as filmed for the cameras.

The source goes on dishing that Pete's reaction may be putting a strain on Kim and Pete's relationship. When asked whether the 41-year-old is ready to dump her boyfriend, the source reveals, "Not yet, but they won't last."

Kim recently asked Kanye to stop claiming that he can't see his kids. "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she commented underneath Ye's Instagram post on Monday, March 15.

In the post, the Yeezy designer shared a picture of three pins on his daughter's backpack. They're a Kim pin and a Kanye pin with an alien pin in between. "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive," he captioned it.