Toni Braxton's Mother Evelyn Details Daughter Traci's Battle Against Cancer in Heartbreaking Note

According to the grieving mother, the 'Last Call' singer was 'determined' to beat the 'heinous disease' and 'never complained' until 'she could not hold on anymore.'

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Evelyn Braxton has penned a bittersweet tribute to her daughter Traci Braxton, who recently died of cancer. Having witnessed her daughter's battle with the disease, the mother of six has taken to her social media account to detail the singer's courageous fight before she succumbed to her illness.

"My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets ..," Evelyn penned in an Instagram post shared on Monday, March 14. "she said with so much strength of faith , 'mommy I'm going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend' I replied with so much hope 'absolutely oh yes, you will be heal Baby girl without a doubt! ' "

Evelyn said her daughter wished to be "an example for someone else that she could perhaps help them through this heinous disease !!" She continued, "As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger & more determined."

The grieving mom continued to speak highly of her daughter, who "maintained Gods Peace," "she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn't matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it!"

But the disease continued to ravage Traci's body as Evelyn further recalled, "I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs. She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore. Only to realize that sometime healing is not on this side of God's kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God."

"Yes we pray for healing, of the body. Traci switched from life on this side to life on the other side," she continued of accepting her daughter's passing. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy."

Evelyn then expressed her grief over the loss, "It will always be a empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled. Although she came through me but she comes from God. yes we will miss her because we love her. Lord, Thank you, you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten.. NO I won't complain! Look at God [a heart and rainbow emoji] Forever in my heart!"

Traci's sister Toni Braxton mother Evelyn shared the sad news of her passing on Saturday. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our dear sweet Traci," the family said in a statement posted on social media. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife,grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake," it continued to read. "We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family."

Besides Traci and Toni, Evelyn is a mother to Michael Jr., Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton and Tamar Braxton, whom she shares with her husband Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. The couple raised their children in a straight religious household.