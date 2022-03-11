 
 

'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why

'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why
FOX
TV

The season finale of the dating show sees Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee both choose which woman they want to continue a relationship with outside of the show.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Joe Millionaire: For Richer of Poorer" aired its season finale on Thursday, March 10. The episode saw Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee both chose which woman they wanted to continue a relationship with outside of the show.

[SPOILER ALERT] Steven spent the afternoon paddle boarding with Annie, before doing an evening cooking with Calah. As for Kurt, he played tennis with Carolyn and cooked dinner with Amanda. It should be noted that the woman didn't know which man was the real millionaire.

When it was time for making a decision, Kurt told Carolyn that his heart belongs to someone else. She quickly asked producers, "Can I go now?" In her confessional, she said, "It's pretty much a slap in the face. … He made the right decision, because if he was that insecure the whole time, he's not the one for me. I'm the girl that got away."

  See also...

Kurt later told Amanda that he was in love with her. He gave her a promise ring and Amanda gladly accepted it. As for Steven, he chose to be with Calah.

When it was revealed that Kurt is not the millionaire, Amanda didn't seem to be fazed by the reveal. However, a new report said that the pair are no longer together when the finale aired.

A source close to the former couple told TMZ that they called off their relationship back in December, not long after the show wrapped filming. As for the reason of their split, it was said that there wasn't anything specific that caused the split.

Instead, they simply realized their relationship would not work out. The insider insisted that it had nothing to do with the fact that Kurt is not a millionaire.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Give Fantastical 'Ride of Your Life' in Sexy 'Sweetest Pie' MV

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair
Most Read
'The Real' Reportedly Set to Be Canceled Following Nick Cannon's Show Cancellation
TV

'The Real' Reportedly Set to Be Canceled Following Nick Cannon's Show Cancellation

Kelly Ripa Channels Lady GaGa's 'House of Gucci' Role for 'Live' Post-Oscars Show

Kelly Ripa Channels Lady GaGa's 'House of Gucci' Role for 'Live' Post-Oscars Show

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Set to Star on 'Walking Dead' Fifth Spin-Off 'Isle of the Dead'

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Set to Star on 'Walking Dead' Fifth Spin-Off 'Isle of the Dead'

Barbie Ferreira Reacts to Rumors of Her Fighting With 'Euphoria' Creator on Set

Barbie Ferreira Reacts to Rumors of Her Fighting With 'Euphoria' Creator on Set

Colton Underwood Accuses 'Bachelor' of Throwing Stars 'to the Wolves'

Colton Underwood Accuses 'Bachelor' of Throwing Stars 'to the Wolves'

'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Premiere Recap: Accidental Unmask and Medical Issue

'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Premiere Recap: Accidental Unmask and Medical Issue

'The Bachelor' Recap: Fantasy Suites Takes Ugly Turn After Clayton Echard Fights With One Woman

'The Bachelor' Recap: Fantasy Suites Takes Ugly Turn After Clayton Echard Fights With One Woman

Khloe Kardashian to Reluctantly Address Tristan Thompson's Paternity Drama on 'The Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian to Reluctantly Address Tristan Thompson's Paternity Drama on 'The Kardashians'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Trailer: Ewan McGregor Watches Over Young Luke as He Stays 'Hidden'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Trailer: Ewan McGregor Watches Over Young Luke as He Stays 'Hidden'

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Announce 'Bittersweet' End of 'Flip or Flop'

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Announce 'Bittersweet' End of 'Flip or Flop'

'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard Denies Gaslighting Susie Evans

'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard Denies Gaslighting Susie Evans

'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why

'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why

Andy Cohen Teases 'Big' Season 12 Premiere for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Teases 'Big' Season 12 Premiere for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'