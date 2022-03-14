Artist of the Week: YG

Facebook Music

The Compton rapper is off to a bright start as he's gearing up for his upcoming sixth studio album after his bouncy new single 'Scared Money' enters multiple music charts.

AceShowbiz - YG made a wave as he's back with new music. In February, the Compton rapper released "Scared Money" featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo along with its visuals. With the bouncy track, the trio boast about their acquired wealth.

Serving as the first single off YG's upcoming album, "Pray for Me", "Scared Money" bowed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Triller U.S. chart after receiving 168,000 views so far. Meanwhile, on the Top Triller Global, the song stole the third spot.

It marks the second time that the 32-year-old emcee, born Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, hit Billboard's Top Triller U.S. chart. Back in November 2021, his triumphant song "Sign Language" topped the tally for a week.

"Scared Money" additionally debuted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated February 19. It later appears on multiple radio charts, reaching No. 17 rank on the Rap Airplay tally dated March 5.

YG has yet to unveil the release date of "Pray For Me", which will follow his 2020 LP, "My Life 4Hunnid". However, the rapper promised that his sixth studio album will arrive later this year.

Speaking about the project on Power 106's "Power Mornings", YG shared, "It's just the growth of me, my headspace, what I'm on in life." He added, "And I think the whole COVID pandemic s**t, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this s**t kinda helped me get to where I'm at mentally... The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now."

Prior to this, YG unleashed joint album with Sacramento rapper Mozzy called "Kommunity Service". Dropped in May 2021, the collaboration featured guest appearances from the likes of G Herbo (Lil Herb) ("Dangerous"), Ty Dolla $ign ("Vibe with You"), Young M.A ("MAD") and Tyga ("Toot It Up") among others.