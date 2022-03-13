Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

WENN Celebrity

The billionaire Yeezy designer/rapper calls out the comedian while he calls out his ex-wife once again on Instagram for letting daughter North West use TikTok.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is clearly not happy with D.L. Hughley's comment on his split from Kim Kardashian. Calling out Hughley on Instagram, the "Donda" artist declared that he can "afford" to hurt the comedian.

On Sunday, March 13, West shared a screenshot of Kim's TikTok video which saw her, North West and Penelope Disick lip-syncing to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith's "Emo Girl". The Yeezy designer then doubled down on his statement about not allowing his daughter on the social media platform.

"I told y'all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl," West argued. He then added, "I'm a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don't speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u."

Not stopping there, West let out a video of the funnyman collapsing on stage. Alongside the clip, the emcee wrote, "We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public."

"I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions 'allegedly,' " the father of four continued. "Come on leftist Y'all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby Show your real face Charlemagne just don't hit the same do he."

"Who y'all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us You've lost No brilliant Hebrew's will bow to y'all no more Only dumb a** drug addict House n***as," he went on arguing. "Don't play me and don't play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys They not free though."

West then name-dropped Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, whom he calls "Skete." He said, "We running a business over here He just getting ran You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let's see how it turns out."

In another post, the "Eazy" spitter wrote, "Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is good."

Hughley made comments on Kanye when sitting down with Vlad TV. "He's stalking her," the comic said of the rapper's behavior amid his divorce from the reality star. "You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny... If you want your family back, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave."