Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

The 'Still Over It' artist does not waste time to clap back at online critics who make fun of her for wearing a long white dress during a recent grocery shopping.

Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is standing up for herself. Having been called a "slave" for her recent outfit during a grocery shopping, the "No Love" songstress took to social media to fire back at the online trolls.

Making use of Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a screenshot of tweets defending her style. "Y'all making fun of black women publicly practicing traditionally afrikan religions will NEVER sit right with me. Especially when y'all don't know what tf y'all talking bout or playin with," the first post read.

"Like this s**t not funny at all," the message added. "Y'all eat lightskin boho crystal deodorant incense n tarot cards b***hes up daily but when a dark skin woman is dressed for actual ceremony she's a slave? PLS."

In the caption of her own post, Summer argued, "who's the clown, the ones trying to reconnect to STOLEN practices ? or the ones who can't see the importance of their own culture ?" She then explained, "also i know yawos aren't supposed to post themselves but i got blessings from my godparents to post myself for work."

"I wanna show how you can do your job and still be a yawo while still rejecting vanity," the R&B star further elaborated. "i'm doing this publicly to show how important it is to be in African religions / to de-stigmatize them."

This came after pictures of Summer in a supermarket went viral. In the snaps, the "Still Over It" artist was seen wearing a long white dress and matching slippers. She also got her head covered.

Many online users have since offered their two cents. "And I JUST watched '12 Years a Slave'. Somebody come get her," one person in particular commented. "Why she dressed like a slave preferably Harriet," another asked, while a third opined, "She looks like she just escaped from the plantation."