'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' and 'Arcane' Lead Winners at 2022 Annie Awards

Also taking home multiple trophies at the 2022 Annie Awards is 'Encanto’, which wins Best Character Animation, Best Music as well as Best Storyboarding awards.

Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Winners of the 2022 Annie Awards were announced on Saturday, March 12. "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" dominated the winner list in the movie category while "Arcane" ruled the TV side.

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines" scored eight wins that night, including Best Feature, Best Effects for Feature, Best Character Design, Best Direction for Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe among others.

Trailing behind was "Encanto". The Disney Oscar frontrunner picked up three awards such as Best Character Animation, Best Music as well as Best Storyboarding.

As for "Arcane", it bagged nine trophies. The Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix took home awards of Best TV/Media - General Audience, Best Effects for TV/Media, Best Character Animation and Best Character Design in TV/Media.

"Arcane" additionally won Best Direction, Best Production Design, Best Voice Acting for Ella Purnell and Best Writing. "What If…?", on the other hand, took home the Best Editorial prize.

The full list of winners at the 49th annual Annie Awards is: