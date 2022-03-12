 
 

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Fast and Furious' actor faces criticism on Instagram after he shares a screenshot of a text message in which the disgraced singer offers his condolences.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson might need to filter what he wants to post on social media. The Roman Pearce depicter in "Fast and Furious" film series recently got dragged by online users for sharing a condolence message from R. Kelly in the wake of his mother's death.

The singer/actor unleashed a screenshot of the text message on Instagram on Friday, March 11. "From R. Kelly To Tyrese. Hey lil bro, my condolences to you about mom… She is in a better place with my mom & they both smiling down on us," so read the message from the disgraced singer.

"I pray for you & keep it going. One love," the text further read. "I know it's a lot having to deal with this in the limelight, but keep ya head up. - Rob."

In the caption of the post, Tyrese wrote, "Yup….. just broke down in my trailer took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family…" He added, "Love you Kellz……. No comments needed…"

  See also...

"Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas cause I know you don't write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top," the 43-year-old continued. "But that's just me…. R&B King!"

Although Tyrese turned off his comment section, he couldn't escape from backlash since The Shade Room let out a screenshot of his post. "Some things are meant to be kept private," one user argued, while another simply penned, "Weird flex." A third fumed, "We excuse pedophiles because they send condolences? Gtfoh."

Tyrese's mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died in February after losing her battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Taking to Instagram, the "F9" actor announced, "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life… My sweet Valentine just passed away."

You can share this post!

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies After Hospitalization for COVID and Pneumonia: 'Never Let My Hand Go'

Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies After Hospitalization for COVID and Pneumonia: 'Never Let My Hand Go'

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Most Read
RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay
Celebrity

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Jussie Smollett Warns He's 'Not Suicidal' After Sentenced to Jail Time in Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett Warns He's 'Not Suicidal' After Sentenced to Jail Time in Hate Crime Hoax

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

Tamar Braxton Subtly Shades Kim Kardashian Over Her Advice About Success

Tamar Braxton Subtly Shades Kim Kardashian Over Her Advice About Success

Drake Denies Reacting to TikTok Video Mocking His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown

Drake Denies Reacting to TikTok Video Mocking His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown