Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

After the model asks the court to force the social media giant to hand over alleged communications between the social networking service and her ex, the company is asking a judge to shut down a subpoena her lawyer fired off.

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Twitter is turning down Blac Chyna's request for Rob Kardashian's records. The company believed that the model's request is "entirely devoid" of logic as she asked the court to force them to hand over alleged communications between the social media giant and her ex.

In court documents obtained by Radar on Friday, March 11, Twitter asked a judge to shut down a subpoena Blac's lawyer fired off. The company then claimed that they don't have any documents in their possession.

The company also said that Blac already admitted that she "has no reason to believe any contracts between Twitter and Rob Kardashian exist." The paperwork further stated, "Indeed, when Twitter asked [Blac] the basis for the requests related to seeking contracts between Twitter and [Rob], [Blac] expressly stated that she was not aware of any such contracts and did not have a reason to believe that any such contracts existed."

The motion added that Blac "stated that she issued the request so that, if contracts did exist, she could get a copy." Regarding Blac's demand for any documents relating to payments made to Rob by Twitter, the company insisted, "[Blac's] speculation that Twitter might have made payments to Robert Kardashian in connection with his alleged posting of Plaintiff's photographs is entirely devoid of both explanation and logic."

Blac, who is suing Rob over explicit photos he posted of her on social media following their breakup in 2017, asked Twitter to hand over Rob's records as she believed it will help her case against the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. She also alleged that Twitter and Rob have such "contracts" from 2017 until now.

Blac went to court to file a motion to compel her lawsuit. She's asking the court to step in and force Twitter to hand over all communications between the company and Rob from January 1, 2017 to the present.

Blac, as for now, is not backing down from her motion. A judge has yet to rule. The trial is scheduled to start next month, where Blac and the 34-year-old reality star, who recently dismissed the assault lawsuit against Blac, will both testify before a jury.

Aside from that, Blac is suing Rob's mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She accused them of spreading lies about her abusing Rob in an attempt to convince E! producers and execs to cancel her show, "Rob & Chyna".

The network ended up canceling the show. Blac then claimed that it caused her to lose tens of millions. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, however, denied the allegations. The family is set to testify in court during the upcoming trial in April.