10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Russia's invasion of Ukraine which began in February was shocking and unsurprisingly caught people's attention around the world. A number of celebrities made use of their big platform to raise awareness of the war waging in Ukraine with some of them pledging donations to help people affected by the ongoing crisis.

These notable figures, one of whom is a Ukraine native, stood in solidarity with the country and its people by providing aid for Ukrainian refugees following Russia's brutal attack. Some others were showing support by donating their earnings from Fashion Weeks, which took place amid the war, to support the cause.

Here's a roundup of celebrities who make generous donations for the people of Ukraine amid the crisis which has killed over 1,000 civilians.

1. Duchess Camilla WENN/Rocky Duchess Camilla was among the celebrities who showed support, both emotionally and financially for Ukraine. The wife of Prince Charles was revealed to have made a "substantial" donation to the Mail's refugee appeal. "No one could fail to be moved by the appalling scenes of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the duchess wanted to help in whatever way she could," her rep said at the time. Prior to making the donation, Camilla and her husband Prince Charles paid tribute to the "extraordinary bravery and fortitude" of the Ukrainian people in the face of "such truly terrible aggression." She was seen in tears while speaking to representatives of the U.K.'s 70,000-strong Ukrainian community about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their home country.

2. Bethenny Frankel Instagram Bethenny Frankel, who is known for her philanthropic actions, made use of her BStrong initiative to raise money and supplies for Ukrainian refugees. In its website, it was stated that the charity has raised $6 million so far. "BStrong and our partner Global Empowerment Mission are in Poland on the border, where people are crossing," she told The Cut. "We have 100,000 crisis kits coming in, which are survival kits for refugees. But in addition to the survival kits, we need to help people to rebuild, so money people donate will go towards cash cards, which help people rebuild their lives."

3. Queen Elizabeth WENN/James Watkins Duchess Camilla wasn't the only British royal family member who donated for Ukrainian refugees. Queen Elizabeth II was reported to have made a rare donation to support the victims of Russia's brutal attack. According to the U.K. charity Disasters Emergency Committee, Her Majesty contributed a "generous" fund. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the group announced on Twitter. The amount was not disclosed, but The Sun claimed that the Queen donated with her private fund. Meanwhile, the British monarch has yet to publicly comment on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

4. J.K. Rowling WENN/Instar J.K. Rowling joined the list of prominent figures who pledged donations for Ukraine. In a tweet earlier this month, the "Harry Potter" author claimed that she "will personally match donations to this appeal, up to £1m via U.K.-based charity Lumos." In her tweet, she further appreciated everyone who had donated. "Thank you so, so much to all who've already donated, you're enabling @lumos to do crucial work for some of the most vulnerable children in Ukraine," she concluded.

5. Kim Kardashian WENN/FayesVision Kim Kardashian announced earlier this March that she and her brand SKIMS would be contributing to help people of Ukraine amid the crisis. In an Instagram post, "The Kardashians" star shared that SKIMS' donation would go to World Central Kitchen. "In light of the recent crisis in Ukraine, SKIMS will be making a donation to World Central Kitchen in an effort to support their on-the-ground efforts to aid the Ukrainian people," so the mom-of-four said. Concluding her message, she also encouraged her followers to donate for Ukraine through World Central Kitchen as well.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio WENN/Avalon Leonardo DiCaprio also pledged donations to help refugees in Ukraine. The "Don't Look Up" actor was said to have donated to the humanitarian groups CARE, International Rescue Committee, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of Ukraine. The amounts of his donation, however, were not provided. That aside, earlier reports falsely claimed that the "The Wolf of Wall Street" star donated $10 million to an organization benefiting Ukraine. It was also said that his grandmother is a Ukraine native. The claims, however, have been debunked.

7. Gigi Hadid WENN/Judy Eddy Gigi Hadid also extended a helping hand to Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion. On March 6, the supermodel announced on Twitter that she pledged to donate her earnings from 2022 fashion shows to Ukraine. "I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine," Gigi vowed in the post. The former Victoria's Secret Angel went on to add that she'll donate her earnings to "support those experiencing the same in Palestine" as well.

8. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Instagram Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were among stars who offered their help to Ukrainian people. The Hollywood power couple announced on social media on February 26 that they would match donations up to $1 million for those who were forced to leave their home amid the conflict. "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection," they wrote in a joint statement on the "Deadpool" actor's Instagram account. "@usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support," he penned, attaching a link to the United Nations' refugee donation website.

9. Bella Hadid WENN/ATP Bella Hadid followed in her sister Gigi's footsteps in donating the money she earns during Fashion Week to provide aid to Ukraine. "To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who's lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power,' " the model noted on Instagram on March 9. Crediting Argentine model Mica Arganaraz and her "amazing sis" Gigi, the 25-year-old beauty promised to be donating "all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine." Just like Gigi, Bella also stated that she would continue supporting "our Palestinian people and land."

10. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher WENN/Drew Altizer Russia's attack against Ukraine must hit Mila Kunis close to home. The "Friends with Benefits" actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher donated $3 million to her home nation amid "unimaginable" unrest. Additionally, they launched a GoFundMe page to facilitate people who want to donate for the people of Ukraine amid the crisis. "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," the 38-year-old actress said, before explaining that "the fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most." She also shared, "Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million."