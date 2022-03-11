Latto's 'Wheelie' Visuals ft. 21 Savage Captivates as She Shows Off Her Twerking Skills

Music

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has flaunted her assets in a new music video for "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage. Unleashed on Friday, March 11, the footage shows the female rapper showing off her dance moves and twerking abilities.

In the footage, the 23-year-old hip-hop star is also seen doing a motorbike stunt while rapping to her racy lyrics. "Slap on my cat, bet this n***a met his match/ Take his phone 'fore I throw it back/ n***a, this ain't that," she rhymes.

"Check in with me/ I love a sneaky link, he ain't eat the p***y right if he ain't had to change the sheets," she continues. "I love when he wear the grey sweats and that print show/ now I ain't tryna have his seed but this p***y water make the bed grow/ cook for him like a housewife then f**k him good like a nympho/ pay the rent and the car note, he invest in me like crypto."

"Bad b***hes, I got several," 21 Savage joins in. "She eat the d**k like it's edible/ Slob on my knob, f**k that, lick on me, b***h, like an animal (Straight up)/ I want some top when I get done slidin'/ Opps wanna rap but they a** keep dyin'/ She don't wanna f**k, I ain't finna keep tryin'/ Sayin' it's the time of the month, but she lyin'."

Latto started teasing the song back in February. The track itself marks her second collaboration with 21 Savage following "Pull Up" from her 2020's album "Queen Of Da Souf".

Speaking about "Wheelie" during a recent interview with Hot 97, Latto admitted that she had upset Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's fans for making them assume that the song would feature either one of the artists. "I'd love a record with either one of them, but it's like, them is not the only two people that y'all can narrow down from [my tease]," she explained. "They get mad at me because y'all made yourself believe on thing."