Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Grimes is officially a single mom. The singer took to her Twitter account to confirm that she and baby daddy Elon Musk have split "again."

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha," the "Oblivion" singer explained on Thursday, March 10. Despite that, Grimes claimed that the Tesla founder remains her "best friend and the love of my life."

"my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now," she went on to say.

Grimes confirmed her split from Elon Musk after welcoming second child.

The revelation arrived just hours after it was revealed that she and Elon secretly rekindled their romance and welcomed their second child via surrogate. In her Vanity Fair cover story, Grimes said the surrogate gave birth to their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December.

Explaining the meaning behind the name, Grimes said that Dark is "the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe." Meanwhile, Siderael, which is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is the word "a more elven" spelling of sidereal. She described it as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."

As for the nature of her relationship with Elon, Grimes shared in the interview, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time," she elaborated.

"We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it," she explained to the publication. Grimes, however, deemed that it was the best for them. She shared, "This is the best it's ever been. We just need to be free."

Grimes and Elon are already parents to son X Æ A-XII. The tech mogul is also a father to twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai from a previous marriage to author Justine Wilson.