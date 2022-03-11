 
 

DMX's 5-Year-Old Son Is 'Stable' While Battling Kidney Disease

In an interview, the late rapper's fiancee Desiree Lindstorm reveals that her son Exodus has been diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease and can't eat high potassium foods.

AceShowbiz - DMX's son Exodus has been dealing with unfortunate situations at such a young age. The 5-year-old boy, who lost his father at four years old, has been diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease, his mother has revealed.

DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstorm offered an update on her son's health in hopes of raising awareness on the disease. In a recent interview with "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper", she revealed that Exodus is stable, but he can't eat high potassium foods.

"Exodus is stable, he's been stable since I had him," she said in the interview. "He still has stage 3 kidney disease and I've just continued to keep his potassium down, he can't eat high potassium foods. He goes to the doctor very often..." She went on assuring the listeners, "He's an amazing child. He is so strong. He's been strong since he came out of my stomach."

Desiree shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption, "Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey." She added, "March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!"

In her earlier post of the same interview, Desiree also showed her positivity as writing, "Keeping it real and trusting in God to lead the way!"

In the same interview, Desiree opened up about their life has changed following the passing of DMX last April. "My life changed so fast," she shared. "Holidays get lonely … because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus and I try to make the best of it, because I know that’s what he would’ve wanted me to do."

On how her son copes with the loss of his father, Desiree revealed, "[He] is a strong little boy." She also said that Exodus often comforts her saying, "Daddy is with God. He is with me all the time."

