 
 

Full Face of Lizzo's Mystery Boyfriend May Have Been Revealed

Full Face of Lizzo's Mystery Boyfriend May Have Been Revealed
Instagram
Celebrity

After the 'Juice' raptress dropped hints about her dating life, Internet sleuths find pictures of the man with the same braids who was previously seen with the artist on a public outing.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - The face of Lizzo's mystery boyfriend may have been revealed. After the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped clues about her dating life, photos have now surfaced of a guy who is believed to be her new man.

Internet sleuths at The Shade Room have done some digging and found pictures of a man who has a similar hair style with the man in Lizzo's photos and videos. One of the photos even captured the man walking behind the raptress during her public outing.

The man's identity, however, has not been disclosed as Lizzo herself remains mum on her alleged new relationship.

The 33-year-old previously got everyone believe that she is dating someone now after she shared on her Instagram page several photos and videos of him just having fun and hanging out in a swimming pool.

  See also...

In one clip, the "Juice" raptress sat on a beach chair in the sand with a drink in her hand. She banged her head upside down once before coyly looking at the camera. On the left side of the frame, there was a man who was barely visible. She was then leaning in to smooch him before the video was cut.

In another post, Lizzo shared a close-up video of what appears to be her new beau's head. Another slide featured a photo of her soaking in the water with a man's arm seen next to hers. She also shared a snap of a picture of two books, which she later clarified on her Instagram Story are "His & Hers."

Prior to the subtle debut of her boyfriend on social media, Lizzo sparked dating rumors after she was spotted on a date with a mystery man on Valentine's Day of this year. On February 14, she and a man, who wore a black mask to cover his face, were seen holding hands outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

On the same night, Lizzo posted on Instagram a note about how she redefined love. "When you think of love, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?" she wrote.

"I've come a long way in redefining love," she went on sharing. "I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional. Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I'm praying you attract the love you deserve."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Ripped Over Her Tone-Deaf Career Advice

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'
Related Posts
Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Claims She Still Has 'Anxiety' and 'Depression' Despite Fame

Lizzo Claims She Still Has 'Anxiety' and 'Depression' Despite Fame

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Lizzo Under Fire After Posting Suggestive Video of Her Sucking on Man's Fingers

Lizzo Under Fire After Posting Suggestive Video of Her Sucking on Man's Fingers

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications