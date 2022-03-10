Full Face of Lizzo's Mystery Boyfriend May Have Been Revealed

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Juice' raptress dropped hints about her dating life, Internet sleuths find pictures of the man with the same braids who was previously seen with the artist on a public outing.

AceShowbiz - The face of Lizzo's mystery boyfriend may have been revealed. After the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped clues about her dating life, photos have now surfaced of a guy who is believed to be her new man.

Internet sleuths at The Shade Room have done some digging and found pictures of a man who has a similar hair style with the man in Lizzo's photos and videos. One of the photos even captured the man walking behind the raptress during her public outing.

The man's identity, however, has not been disclosed as Lizzo herself remains mum on her alleged new relationship.

The 33-year-old previously got everyone believe that she is dating someone now after she shared on her Instagram page several photos and videos of him just having fun and hanging out in a swimming pool.

In one clip, the "Juice" raptress sat on a beach chair in the sand with a drink in her hand. She banged her head upside down once before coyly looking at the camera. On the left side of the frame, there was a man who was barely visible. She was then leaning in to smooch him before the video was cut.

In another post, Lizzo shared a close-up video of what appears to be her new beau's head. Another slide featured a photo of her soaking in the water with a man's arm seen next to hers. She also shared a snap of a picture of two books, which she later clarified on her Instagram Story are "His & Hers."

Prior to the subtle debut of her boyfriend on social media, Lizzo sparked dating rumors after she was spotted on a date with a mystery man on Valentine's Day of this year. On February 14, she and a man, who wore a black mask to cover his face, were seen holding hands outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

On the same night, Lizzo posted on Instagram a note about how she redefined love. "When you think of love, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?" she wrote.

"I've come a long way in redefining love," she went on sharing. "I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional. Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I'm praying you attract the love you deserve."