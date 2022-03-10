Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The video shows the 'Black Panther' director being detained at the bank for false robbery claim, while another clip features him wanting to know who made the call to police.

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Now everyone can see the bank incident involving Ryan Coogler from a first person point of view. After news of his arrest for false robbery claim broke, police body cam footage of the incident has surfaced online.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the "Black Panther" director was clearly stunned when he was approached by police at the bank. Before he could explain anything, an officer told him to put his hands behind his back while another officer quickly put him in handcuffs.

The 35-year-old was then taken outside where he was asked about his ID. He calmly pointed out to his work badge and suggested they Google his name. "I'm trying to keep you from being in a bad day at job, bro," he told one of the officers.

Coogler was later seen inside a squad car where he explained what happened that led to the confusion. He told the cops he tried to take out $12,000 from his account and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note scribbled on the back, requesting the teller to count the cash in the back because he didn't feel safe saying it out loud or having the money counted at the teller's station.

In another part of the footage, when Coogler was already freed, he demanded an explanation for his arrest and wanted to know who made the call. He was asked if it ever happened to him and he said that he regularly makes transaction like this but he had never had any issue before.

The incident happened on January 7 in Atlanta, while Coogler was filming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". "This situation should never have happened," the Oakland native said after the incident was made public. "However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Atlanta Bank of America has also released a statement addressing the confusion. "We deeply regret that this incident occurred," a spokesperson for the bank told Page Six on Wednesday, March 9. "It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."