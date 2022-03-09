Jazmine Sullivan to Greet Fans at Atlanta Show Amid Recovery From COVID Lingering Effects

WENN/Derrick Salters Music

While many are excited to see Jazmine back onstage, some of her online devotees suggest the singer/songwriter should take more rest and 'let herself recover.'

AceShowbiz - Jazmine Sullivan won't let her fans wait any longer. Having canceled several shows from her "Heaux Tales Tour" after contracting COVID-19, the "Pick Up Your Feelings" songstress announced that she'll return to the stage at her Atlanta gig.

The musician made the announcement via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 9. "ATL I will see u tonight!!! Please bare with me as I'm still recovering from the [effects] of COVID," she first explained.

"But I really miss u all and I'm going to do my best to continue on w the tour!" the 34-year-old Philadelphia native went on noting. "See u there!"

While it might be great news for Jazmine's fans, some of them suggested the singer should take more rest instead. "I know the feeling, but she really needs to let herself recover," one user commented, with another adding, "Happy she's doing better, but maybe a little more rest is the better choice."

Jazmine came forward with her COVID-19 diagnosis back on February 24. In an announcement shared on her Story, she declared, "Hi everyone, my doctor confirmed today that I'm positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself."

"I'm truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you," she continued. "LA's show tomorrow will unfortunately be cancelled and we are likely cancelling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew."

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision," the R&B singer further elaborated. "As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email."

Jazmine announced the "Heaux Tales Tour" back in December 2021. She kicked off the 25-city tour on Valentine's Day, February 14 at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom and is set to wrap it at House of Blues Chicago on March 30.