Jazmine Sullivan 'Truly Sad' to Cancel Tour Dates After Testing Positive for COVID-19

When coming forward with her diagnosis, the 'Pick Up Your Feelings' songstress says she is likely canceling 'shows for the next week based on [her] condition and the condition of [her] crew.'

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jazmine Sullivan is another musical act to have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to her diagnosis, the "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer was forced to cancel some of her "Heaux Tales Tour" dates.

The 34-year-old made the announcement via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. "Hi everyone, my doctor confirmed today that I'm positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself," she began her message.

"I'm truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you," she added. "LA's show tomorrow will unfortunately be cancelled and we are likely cancelling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew."

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision," the singer/songwriter further noted. "As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email."

Jazmine announced the "Heaux Tales Tour" back in December 2021. She kicked off the 25-city tour on Valentine's Day, February 14 at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom and is set to wrap it at House of Blues Chicago on March 30.

On Thursday, fellow musician John Mayer also announced that he had to postpone his shows because he contracted the virus. "Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," he declared on Instagram. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above."

John later apologized to his fans. "I'm so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head - mine included - as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me.) We'll give you everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me," he said.