Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

The Jackson State coach gets candid about his medical setback in a clip of documentary 'Coach Prime', saying, 'I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God.'

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Deion Sanders has shown the ugly truth of being an athlete or a former one. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently had two of his toes amputated following complications from surgery to fix a longtime foot injury.

In a clip for the new episode of Barstool's documentary "Coach Prime", Deion showed his mangled foot while he received treatment in the hospital. In the footage, he closed his eyes as he couldn't look at his toes, which seemed awful.

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you was this type of athlete and you don't even know if you're gonna walk because all you feel is pain," he said in a confessional. "You just wanna get out of this hospital."

In the caption, Deion opened up how his faith in God helped him through the hard time. "I told y'all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that's what this is. I got to warn ya This ain't a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God!" he wrote.

The Jackson State coach went on sharing, "I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time."

"This episode of Coach Prime is an emotional one and you all deserve to know what went down so that's exactly what we gon show you!" the 54-year-old said of the documentary. "I Love y'all and am elated to be on my way back. Episode 5 tonight at 7 PM CT on barstools YouTube #IBELIEVE #CoachPrime."

Deion was suffering from a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve, for which he underwent a surgery in September and spent about a month in the hospital. He later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages.

"They were talking about the amputation of toes," Deion said. "Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life."

He underwent several surgeries, but later developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, which meant his leg swelled, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Several weeks ago, Deion had his left foot's big toe and second toe amputated.